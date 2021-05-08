12-year-old from US Builds Tallest Popsicle Structure Ever, Enters Guinness World Record

A 12-year-old boy from the US state of Illinois broke an interesting Guinness World Record when he used popsicle sticks to build a tower measuring height of 6.157 metres (20.2 feet).The kid, Eric Klabel, is a resident of the Naperville suburb of Chicago.To achieve this feat, the boy worked diligently for a month and used 1,750 popsicle sticks and nearly two pounds of glue to build the world’s tallest stick structure.

According to Klabel, he has been building objects with popsicle sticks and other recycled materials since 2015 after he was fascinated by the projects his father built. But, he got inspired to chase the world record after he once saw a video that highlighted Guinness World Records of other holders. Since, he knew he had the skill and passion for popsicle stick sculpting, he went ahead to grow it. Finally, he was able to build a record-breaking ice lolly structure that can be seen from a distance. This feat surely must have made his dad proud.

As per Guinness World Records, the kid faced the most difficulty in ensuring that the tower’s base was strong enough to support itself so that he could make it as high as possible.

Klabel spent hours deciding the shape of his title-holding structure and finally went with a pyramid-like structure that could provide a strong support framework. He built the tower in segments, each measuring about three feet long. He also revealed that he had to repeatedly make a vertical segment, but finally, his hard work paid off. On completing the tower, he and his family could not stop admiring it.

The boy has also made many other items from popsicle sticks that include a motorised model car, a boat, a marble run, a functioning chair and a replica of a house that also had required furniture, lighting and other household items.

