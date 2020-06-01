12-year-old Noida Girl Books Flight for Three Migrant Workers With Her Savings

New Delhi: As migrant workers face worst crisis across the country, initiatives from the citizens are coming as a relief for them. Caught without food and even shelter in view of the lockdown,these workers are stranded in cities or are headed home in treacherous journeys. In a show of humanity and goodwill, a 12-year-old girl from Noida used her savings to send three labourers to their home in Jharkhand.

Niharika Dwivedi gave away her savings of Rs 48,000 to book the flight tickets for the three workers. "Society has given us so much & it is our responsibility to pay back to it in this crisis," she was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

As the country grapples with crisis, people like actor Sonu Sood have led by example to do their bit. He has arranged buses to send stranded migrant workers and students in Maharashtra to their their homes in different parts of the country.

"I strongly believe that in the current times when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones. I've taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka Governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses," he was quoted as saying by IANS.