12-year-old UK Boy Tries New Food After Eating Bread, Yogurt For Decade

Ashton Fisher, a 12-year-old boy from the United Kingdom who has been eating only white bread and yoghurt for over a decade, has finally tried new food. He is suffering from a rare condition that makes him avoid common food due to fear of adverse consequences. Recently, he was diagnosed with food phobia but has finally tried a new food after years of anxiety.

According to a report in Metro, Ashton’s parents tried everything to change their son’s diet. However, the secondary school boy experienced “horrendous panic attacks" if the family tried to give food items other than white bread and yoghurt. The family described this condition of the boy as a “living nightmare”.

In July 2021, a psychologist diagnosed him with Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) –- a medical condition in which a person avoids certain types of food. After being diagnosed, ‘proud’ Ashton managed to try roast dinner, crisps, and ham sandwiches.

Aston’s mother Cara said that her son’s phobia may have stemmed from the reflux he had as a baby. She said that the family was worried about his health as he was not getting enough nutrients that children of his age are getting. She informed that when her family tried to ask him to have nutritional foods, he would have horrendous panic attacks.

“We have never had Christmas dinner as a family as Ashton couldn’t stand the smell,” she said.

In July this year, psychologist Felix Economakis diagnosed Ashton and gave him the confidence to try new things. Ashton now understands that food will not make him vomit.

Selective eating disorder specialist Felix said it is his job to put the client at ease once they feel understood. Through various sessions, he builds confidence among patients to fight medical conditions.

