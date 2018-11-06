English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk Blames 120 Hours a Week of Work Schedule for Losing Grip on Twitter
Musk did admit that his work hours, which he attributes to work loads at Tesla and SpaceX, had done him more harm than good.
File photo of Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk hasn't been at his best over the past few months, what with Tesla's legal hassles, which ended up costing him and the electric automobile company $20 million each, as well as requiring him to step down as chairman of its board by November 13. Then there was his erratic tweeting, with Musk, on separate occasions, professing his love for anime, claiming the microblogging site locked his account, asking his followers to send him their 'dankest memes', and declaring himself the 'Nothing of Tesla'. Oh, and he also said that an earlier tweet, the one that led to all his legal troubles and cost him $20 million dollars, was 'worth it'.
