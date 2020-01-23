Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

120 Million-Year-Old Fossil of Dinosaur With Feathers Discovered in China

The revelations, which were unveiled in a paper published in The Anatomical Record, includes the complete skeleton as well as soft tissues resembling feathers.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
120 Million-Year-Old Fossil of Dinosaur With Feathers Discovered in China
Image for representational purposes only. Associated Press image.

A 120 million-year-old fossil of a new species of a creature dubbed the 'dancing dragon' has been found in China, which could shed new light on the evolutionary gaps between dinosaurs and birds.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the two-legged was a Cretaceous period dinosaur that was somewhat bigger than a crow.

Interestingly, the remains were found about a decade ago by a farmer in Jehol, China, but weren’t researched or inspected until recently.

The revelations, which were unveiled in a paper published in The Anatomical Record, includes the complete skeleton as well as soft tissues resembling feathers.

The report added that the creature had feathers on its arms and legs resembling to those on bird wings and it had a long bony tail which had two very long feathers.

In an interaction with ScienceAlert, Ashley Poust, a palaeontologist at the San Diego Natural History Museum said, “The specimen has feathers on its limbs and tail that we associate with adult birds, but it had other features that made us think it was a juvenile”.

He further added that it is viable that the Dinosaurs were growing their feathers in a different way than modern birds.

Professor Ashley further commented that there might be a possibility that the dinosaurs needed the tail feathers for some function that is still not known.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram