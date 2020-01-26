120 Million-Year-Old Fossil of Dinosaur With Complete Skeleton and Feathers Discovered in China

A 120 million-year-old fossil of a new species of a creature dubbed the 'dancing dragon' has been found in China, which could shed new light on the evolutionary gaps between dinosaurs and birds.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the two-legged was a Cretaceous period dinosaur that was somewhat bigger than a crow.

Interestingly, the remains were found about a decade ago by a farmer in Jehol, China, but weren’t researched or inspected until recently.

The revelations, which were unveiled in a paper published in The Anatomical Record, includes the complete skeleton as well as soft tissues resembling feathers.

The report added that the creature had feathers on its arms and legs resembling to those on bird wings and it had a long bony tail which had two very long feathers.

In an interaction with ScienceAlert, Ashley Poust, a palaeontologist at the San Diego Natural History Museum said, “The specimen has feathers on its limbs and tail that we associate with adult birds, but it had other features that made us think it was a juvenile”.

He further added that it is viable that the Dinosaurs were growing their feathers in a different way than modern birds.

Professor Ashley further commented that there might be a possibility that the dinosaurs needed the tail feathers for some function that is still not known.

