120 Million-Year-Old Fossil of Dinosaur With Feathers Discovered in China
The revelations, which were unveiled in a paper published in The Anatomical Record, includes the complete skeleton as well as soft tissues resembling feathers.
Image for representational purposes only. Associated Press image.
A 120 million-year-old fossil of a new species of a creature dubbed the 'dancing dragon' has been found in China, which could shed new light on the evolutionary gaps between dinosaurs and birds.
According to a report in Daily Mail, the two-legged was a Cretaceous period dinosaur that was somewhat bigger than a crow.
Interestingly, the remains were found about a decade ago by a farmer in Jehol, China, but weren’t researched or inspected until recently.
The revelations, which were unveiled in a paper published in The Anatomical Record, includes the complete skeleton as well as soft tissues resembling feathers.
The report added that the creature had feathers on its arms and legs resembling to those on bird wings and it had a long bony tail which had two very long feathers.
In an interaction with ScienceAlert, Ashley Poust, a palaeontologist at the San Diego Natural History Museum said, “The specimen has feathers on its limbs and tail that we associate with adult birds, but it had other features that made us think it was a juvenile”.
He further added that it is viable that the Dinosaurs were growing their feathers in a different way than modern birds.
Professor Ashley further commented that there might be a possibility that the dinosaurs needed the tail feathers for some function that is still not known.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident
- Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Hold on Sidharth-Asim, There's Shehnaaz-Rashami
- Shantanu Maheshwari Saves Co-actor Reecha Sinha from Drowning
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it
- Udit Narayan Opens up About Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar Wedding Rumours