1,200-year-old Goddess Durga Idol Found from River Bed in Jammu & Kashmir

A nearly 1,200 year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga was found in Jammu and Kashmir by the local police. The sculpture was found from the Jhelum river in Budgam district’s Khan Sahib area as some labourers were mining sand from the river bed.

The local police in Budgam said that several labourers were mining sand in the river bed when they stumbled across the ancient sculpture. The sculpture, made of black stone was then taken and given over to the Jammu 7 Kashmir government’s Archaeology and Museums department.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Jammu & Kashmir police said, “Budgam Police recovered a 1200-yr-old (approx) sculpture of Goddess Durga from Khan Sahib of Budgam. The sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Dy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Govt and his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Budgam."

In a similar discovery, this time in South India, archaeologists found a 400-year-old brick temple linked to a 16-pillared mandapa in Andhra Pradesh’s Papanaidupeta. The temple is said to have been built during the prosperous Vijayanagara empire in 16th century and is now in a dilapidated condition, The New Indian Express reported.

Just two weeks back, a ‘shivling’ dating back between 9th to 10th centuries and an idol of Lord Vishnu dating back to the almost the same time period was found during the ongoing excavation work at the Mahakaleshwar temple complex in Ujjain.

Such discoveries are not just restricted in India. Such discoveries of old shrines and temples are famous all over the world and in South East Asian countries like Thailand, Cambodia. In the past several months, the United States returned close to 27 antiquities to Cambodia, including Hindu and Buddhist statues, after years of work by New York investigators to recover the smuggled artefacts.

Valued at about $3.8 million, the items included several Hindu and Angkorian Buddhist statues, such as a bronze meditating Buddha on a Naga, a statue of Shiva, and a Buddhist sandstone sculpture of Prajnaparamita.

