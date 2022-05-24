121-year-old Journey: Germany's Suspension Railway is an Engineering Marvel

Like a pendulum oscillating between the past and future, the suspension railways are a perfect combination of anachronism and progress. Currently, the only two places where these suspension railways dangle below tracks and help people commute around are Germany and Japan.

Originally, it was Germany that invented the suspension railways and the tracks suspended from Pylons. The idea came in the mind of an engineer and entrepreneur, Eugen Langen, who was already experimenting with the concept of suspension trains within the premises of his sugar factory.

Suspension Railway, Wuppertal, Germany. 1902 vs 2015 pic.twitter.com/TJ7prKoaSK — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) December 3, 2020

During the same time, the city of Wuppertal was being bombarded with residents who were flocking in due to the booming local textile industry. This influx caused problems in commuting for roughly 40,000 inhabitants. City officials opened arms to ideas to solve the problem and Eugen submitted his suspension railways idea.

The idea brought to notice in 1893 became a reality by 1901 when the first suspension railway line was inaugurated by the then Emperor Wilhelm II, and so was born the Wuppertal Schwebebahn. With time, the number of carriages, frequency of trains, and the number of passengers, all increased exponentially.

The Wuppertal suspension railway in Germany pic.twitter.com/zR08VCIdrk — 👑 (@_iRoyalty_) February 9, 2021

As the train, dangling from the tracks, moved ahead in time, it left behind the glorious first-generation carriages along the way. This included the GTW 72 carriages, the most successful of all running for 27 years. Currently, the Wuppertal Schwebebahn runs on sleek blue carriages called Generation 15, which commenced service in 2016, as per a CNN report.

Take a look at some glimpse of the suspension railways rolling beneath the tracks:

Inaugurated in 1901, the railways had already carried around 2 crore people by 1925. The commuters declined during World War II but the train picked up again, coming back in action. Currently, the train helps roughly 2.5 crore people annually, as per pre-COVID data.

