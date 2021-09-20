13-foot Wide House in UK Priced at Rs 5 Crores. Yes, There are Takers

Before buying any house a person first checks the area, interiors and location. A property in the United Kingdom’s Kensington and Chelsea has been put up on sale at the price of £800,000 which, in Indian currency, is more than Rs 5 crores. What’s even more interesting is that this flat is just 13-foot wide and yet it’s priced so high. This property is extremely beautiful. While it looks narrow from the outside, its interiors are extremely beautiful and spacious.

From the front to the back, the flat’s width is consistent at 13-foot and has good arrangements for storage as well. Needless to say that the designer of the house deserves full marks for the way the house has been planned. This house looks like some filmy prop. There’s no space outside the house, but as soon as one enters inside the house, a corridor is available with white walls and big windows. There are two double bedrooms in the flat, a big living room and a shower room.

What’s surprising is that a garden has also been planned in such a small space. The house has been constructed in Thurloe Square. The South Kensington Tube station is very close to this place and a beautiful park is present just in front of the property. This is the reason that people are ready to pay a heavy price for such a small space. The property is being sold by Purple Bricks. On one side of the house, there is a surgery clinic of a doctor while on the other side is a hairdressing salon.

This house of five floors has an area of 1034 square meters and it has been described as a unique charm property. Before this, a house as narrow as 1.66 meters was sold at more than six crores in England.

