A tragic story of a 13-year-old girl in Dohutiya village of Assam’s Jorhat District, covered by News18 Assam went viral on social media. Her story is now melting every heart and forcing all to ponder over a society where the ‘right to education’ is still a distant dream for many children. After the untimely death of her parents, she is shouldering the responsibility of a guardian for her two little brothers.

Little Papuli lost her father at an early age and had to drop out of her school afterward to take care of her sick mother and two baby brothers. She had to be the sole bread earner of her family and worked in paddy fields to feed mouths at home.

Three years ago their world started to fall apart when their father suddenly died and their mother was eventually diagnosed with cancer. For years, their life was still moving somehow but about a fortnight ago their mother lost her battle against cancer, and all of a sudden the girl child became the only guardian of her kid brothers.

“I sometimes work in a paddy field, I earn Rs 250/- per day. I can take care of my little brothers. After my mother died sometimes my brothers are scared at night but I am not. I don’t like to take free money. I prefer to work for the money.” Little Papuli told.

The compassionate little girl took all the responsibility for her small family. Seeing their plight some suggested adoption but the siblings were reluctant to be separated.

“We have tried to help as much but they need proper support from the government. They just don’t want to be separated. They have repeatedly requested not to separate them for adoption,” a neighbour said.

Defying all odds and with hope in their eyes for a better future, they would pass each day living in a dilapidated house. A couple of her relatives and neighbours were supporting them but these were not enough. After a News18 coverage, their story grabbed everyone’s attention and many people started to appeal to the Assam government for help.

“I was studying in class 7 and had to left school to take care of my sick mother. I cook and take care of my brothers. One of my brothers is studying in class 5 and another one is four years old. I wish we all can study and have proper food.” Papuli told with a heartache.

Responding to News18 coverage the State social Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog immediately announced to support these kids. In a Facebook post, the minister announced Assam govt will take all responsibility of these kids and they will soon be able to go to school, continue study without any other worry.

A team from the Jorhat district council led by Chief Executive officer Pranab Kumar Borah has already rushed to their house and has offered an amount of Rs. 25,000/- under the NFBS scheme to the children. Assuring all support for their welfare the officer has instructed to open a bank account for the children where they can receive future funds. He has also instructed the local panchayat secretary to install a drinking water facility in their house.

There is always light at the end of the tunnel and within 24 hours of News18 coverage these children were saved and now, a better future is waiting for them where they need not struggle for basic means.

(With inputs from Gautam Borah)

