13-year-old Becomes the Youngest to Earn Fourth Associate Degree from California College

(Image credit: Twitter)

Rico started of his college year only at the age of 11 and since then, in two years he has been all devoted in earning degrees in four fields.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
A 13-year-old boy from California has surprised everyone by securing his fourth associate degree to become the youngest graduate from the Fullerton College.

Despite having racked up four degrees, Jack Rico isn't stopping there. According to reports, the teen will now go on to attend the University of Nevada in the fall on a full scholarship to receive a bachelor's degree in history.

Rico started of his college year only at the age of 11 and since then, in two years he has been all devoted in earning four degrees.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Rico's mother said that he struggled in public school. Hence, she had to start homeschooling her son to focus on his weaker areas of academics and social development, where he needed more care.


"Jack is not a genius, he just works really hard," she said to PEOPLE, adding, "We are so happy for Jack and all his academic accomplishments, however, he is an even more awesome human being. He has a sister with autism that he has just been an amazing brother to."

On the other hand, Jack believes that he is just 13 and hence it's too early for him to rush things. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”


