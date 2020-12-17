13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted, While Taking Selfie With Friends on Odisha Train Coach

A 13-year-old boy was burnt alive and two of his friends injured after they came in contact with a live wire while clicking selfies atop a train coach, which has been converted into a COVID isolation unit, in Odisha''s Gajapati district on Wednesday, police said.

P Surya and his two friends went atop the coach kept at the Parlakhemundi railway station and were clicking selfies, they said.

While Surya was electrocuted and died at the spot, the two other friends received minor burn injuries and are being treated, police said.

The roof mat of the coach also caught fire and had to be doused by fire tenders, police said.

The COVID-19 isolation coaches were stabled on route number two of the station and kept around 100 meters away from the main gate.