WATCH: 13-Year-old Indian Boy Cooks Up Magic on Junior MasterChef Australia, Impresses Judges

Lamb Mughlai curry, saffron rice, smoked chicken kebabs, cucumber raita and coriander chutney — are you hungry after reading this menu? If you have an appreciation for Mughlai food, then by now your taste buds will be craving these.

What is more amazing than delicious food is the fact that a 13-year-old Indian boy prepared all this for Junior MasterChef Australia. The judges — Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen — were blown away by the preparations Dev made.

A clip shared by the handle of the reality program on Instagram starts with Dev carrying a huge tray to the judges’ table and naming the dishes prepared by him.

Judge Melissa then asks him, “What would you mum say if she saw all of this?” To this, Dev replies that she would be proud because most of what he has learnt is from his mother.

The three judges are about to start the tasting process when judge Andy tells Dev to bring his family photographs from his personal counters to the judges’ counter. Dev brings two sets of frames, one having his family picture and another one of Dev with his younger brother.

Melissa, Andy and Jock then begin tasting the food prepared by Dev. Jock first starts reviewing the experience saying that he is on the verge of being emotional after eating the food, having Dev’s family on the table. “I feel as if I am eating at your table at home, with your parents and brother,” he said.

Appreciating the food, Jock was thankful to Dev for preparing this meal. Talking about the lamb curry, he said that the fact that the lamb just falls apart in your mouth while you are chewing it is exceptional.

Melissa said that she loves to eat this food any day of the week and the fact that it has been prepared by a junior MasterChef blows her mind. The third judge Andy also agreed with others.

The Australian kid with parents from north India is receiving appreciation in the comment section by other chefs and food lovers. His clip has been watched over one lakh times.