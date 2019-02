13-Year-Old Tells Siri He Will 'Shoot Up a School' in US, Gets Arrested

"Siri, where is Lady Gaga's next concert?" "Siri, what's the temperature like in Antarctica?" "Siri, cancel all my appointments for the day!"If you've used Apple's virtual assistant, you probably have fed some of these mundane commands to it and Siri promptly responding to your requests.However, a US teen's inquiry to the virtual assistant landed him in jail after he told Siri that he wants to shoot up a school.According to a Facebook post by Valparaiso Police Department , the 13-year-old from Indiana reportedly stated to Siri, “I am going to shoot up a school” and the virtual assistant responded with a list of nearby schools in the state.The bizarre command grabbed eyeballs after the teen posted the Siri interaction screenshot from his social media account. Finding his post threatening, one of the friends of the unnamed kid quickly alerted the cops.The boy, a Chesterton Middle School student, made no direct threat to a specific person, school, or school system, the police said.The cops further stated that the teen had no access to weapons and post on his social media account was only meant as a joke.Why was the arrest made?The Valparaiso Police Department stressed that "these types of communications are taken very seriously" by them and the incident is under investigation.According to Gun Violence Archive , which tracks shootings in the US, there have been a total of 340 mass shootings in the country in 2018.3498 - These many children and teens have either been killed or injured in the incidents.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.