13-Year-Old UP Girl Dies after Falling Off Terrace While Being Chased by Pack of Monkeys

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl died after she fell from the roof of her house after being chased by a troop of monkeys Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in the Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl, a student of class 8, had gone to the roof to remove dry clothes when she was chased by monkeys at Nolly village in the Bhopa police station area.

In an attempt to escape the monkeys, the girl ran and ended up falling down from the roof. The girl succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

This is not the first time that monkeys have proved to be a menace in Muzaffarnagar. In November last year, a four-month-old baby had been killed after a monkey dropped a stone from the terrace of a building in Muzaffarnagar. The stone hit the baby's head while he was with his parents on the ground floor.

Not just in Muzaffarnagar, monkeys are a menace even in cities like Agra where several monkey attacks and ensuing casualties are reported every year. In November 2018, a 12-day-old baby boy in Agra was killed after he was snatched from his mother by a monkey and bitten. The monkey then dropped the baby on a nearby house's roof after residents chased him to save the baby.

On the other hand, monkeys also face the wrath of humans. In a recent example from Telangana, a monkey was hung from a tree and killed after it entered a house in Telangana. The incident incurred a lot of media attention.

