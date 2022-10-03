135-Year-Old Andhra Temple Decorated With Currency And Gold Worth Rs 8 Crore

Navratri is being celebrated with great fervor around India. Beautifully decorated pandals are winning everyone’s hearts. However, a temple in Andhra Pradesh is recently grabbing the attention of netizens for its extravagant decor. Over a century-old temple of Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari has been decorated with currency notes and gold. While the regular architecture of the temple is impressive in itself, the real eye-catcher during the Navratri festivities is its decor. The administrators have adorned the goddess with money and gold ornaments worth Rs 8 crore for Navratri. To add to the splendor, it is not just the goddess that is adorned in this luxury. The entire temple is decorated in currency notes. Bundles can be hanging on the trees and ceiling.

A set of snaps were shared on ANI’s official twitter handle. Check out the snaps here:

Visakhapatnam, Andhra | A 135-yr-old temple of Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari decorated with currency notes & gold ornaments worth Rs 8 cr for Navratri "It's public contribution & will be returned once the puja is over. It won't go to temple trust," says the Temple committee pic.twitter.com/1nWfXQwW7c — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

However, this is not the first time the temple has invested in such luxurious decor. It is a tradition now going on for a while. According to India.com, when the tradition started, the temple began with Rs. 11 lakhs. They have strived to increase this amount every year. The temple committee has also mentioned that the money and gold belong to the people and will be returned to them post-puja and will not go to the temple trust.

The splendor of Sharad Navratri can be seen around India. The festivities last for nine nights. This year, it began on September 26, and Maha Dashmi will mark its conclusion on October 5. According to Hindu Mythology, Goddess Durga descends to the earthly abode during the time of navratri and her devotees seek her blessings by performing puja.

