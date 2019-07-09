14-Feet Long King Cobra Rescued From a Tea Estate in Assam

A 14-ft-long cobra was spotted by the villager in Jiajuri Tea Estate in Nagaon district in Assam on July 5.

The cobra was later released in Suwang Reserve Forest. As per the locals, the snake was spotted by tea garden workers on Friday morning.

Taking to Twitter, ANI shared a photo of the rescued snake.

"Assam: A 14-ft-long king cobra was rescued from Jiajuri Tea Estate in Nagaon district on 5th July. It was later released in Suwang Reserve Forest," reads the tweet.

The villagers summoned a snake rescuer to save the reptile.

"Binod 'Dulu' Borah, a snake rescuer, reached the spot and rescued the cobra. He later released it in the Suwang Reserve Forest nearby," said Deben Tanti, a villager told India Today.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Borah said “The villagers were very scared. One of the tea pluckers fainted too.

Luckily, before they did anything they called me.”

“It was too risky to keep waiting — the snake was stressed out and the villagers were getting angsty.” Bora added.

In last eight years, Borah has rescued 21 cobras.

A Guwahati-based reptile expert Jayaditya Purkayastha told the newspaper that “The fact that such a healthy specimen was sighted is great news.

It is only indicative of the fact that there are other King cobras.” He further added “Surveys are rarely done for such creatures so one cannot really estimate a population count.”