14-year-old Bengaluru Boy Creates Web Game Called 'Go Corona Go' to Spread Covid-19 Awareness

The Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockodwn have forced millions of people across the world to confine themselves with the four walls of their homes. But a 14-year-old boy from Bengaluru, India, seems to have used up this time to create an innovative new web game to not only help cheer up people stuck at home but also spread awareness about Covid-19.

Abhinav Ranjith Das, a White Hat Jr student and coding enthusiast has developed a web game called ‘Go Corona Go’. Through its rich animation, interesting task and lively music, the game not only keeps players hooked and entertained but also educates players about important aspects of Covid-19 awareness including an emphasis on washing and sanitising hands, wearing masks and getting vaccinated against the virus.

The game has three levels in which the player has to jump over hurdles, including the virus itself, in order to get access to safety equipment such as masks and PPE kits to defeat the virus. The objective of the game is to reach the end of the third and the final level where the player is rewarded with Covid-19 vaccine.

“The present situation inspired me to develop the game. The game endeavours to educate people about how they can protect themselves from the virus but in a playful manner, as the player has to overcome obstacles to reach the final destination. It ends with a message about safety," game creator Abhinav Jain said. “I want everyone who plays this game to get inspired and take all the necessary precautions so that we can beat this virus!" the Bengaluru teen added.

From a young age, Abhinav showed enthusiasm for coding and recently started learning to code professionally. With the game, the teenage boy seems to have left his parents proud.

“It is a very proud moment for us…We are excited about the way Abhinav is learning every day and is now planning to make more games" Abhinav’s mother said.

For Abhinav, however, this is just the beginning. Currently, the young coder is working on creating two other games. One is a racing game while the other is a digital rendition based on the concept of a Rubik’s cube.

