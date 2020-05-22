BUZZ

1-MIN READ

14-Year-Old Boy Installs Sanitiser Spray at Mumbai Residence to Keep Coronavirus at Bay

Image for representation purpose only | News18 Hindi.

The spray, which can be operated by a switch, has been made using of rubber pipe, sprinklers, motor and disinfectant.

A teenage boy in Mumbai has come up with a sanitiser spray that has been installed at the entrance of his building in Goregaon West.

According to a report published in Times Now, 14-year-old Dev Patel has made a sanitiser spray to keep his neighbour and other residents of the building safe.

In order to use it, one has to raise their hands up while passing through the apparatus.

The spray, which can be operated by a switch, has been made using of rubber pipe, sprinklers, motor and disinfectant.

Elaborating upon how he made it, Dev told the daily, "I made it with a rubber pipe and attached it to a motor. The motor is turned on with the help of a switch. The disinfectant passes through the pipe and is sprayed on people from the nozzles".

Dev came across this idea after he spotted a similar thing in a complex nearby, the report added.

He was able to execute his idea in the right direction thanks to one of their family friends who is associated with a pest control company.

Meanwhile, a person named Gowtham in Chennai has come up with a coronavirus shaped robot for sanitising the containment zones in the city. The main idea behind coming up with this robot was to minimise human interaction.


Loading