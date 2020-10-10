14-Year-old Chennai Boy Fakes His Own Kidnapping to Extort Rs 10 Lakh from His Father

Life is stranger than fiction, but often, it takes inspiration from the latter. Like the Tamil crime comedy film, Soodhu Kavvum’s character Arumai planned his own kidnapping to get money from his father, a 14-year-old boy faked his own kidnapping in order to get a huge sum of ransom from his father.

A police officer told that the boy studying in 9th standard called up his father and said that he has been kidnapped by unknown men and they are demanding Rs 10 lakh as ransom, reported The New Indian Express.

The boy’s father, who owns a two-wheeler accessories shop, immediately closed his store and rushed to the nearby Zam Bazaar police station in Chennai’s Triplicane. The boy who studies in a private school, had gone for his tuition class to Ice House.

Police took immediate action and traced the boy’s phone, finding that he was somewhere in the Chepauk locality. When the police team rushed to the spot, they found the boy standing near the Chepauk railway station.

When the police questioned him, the boy kept insisting that he was kidnapped. The police confirmed that he was faking his own kidnapping by going through the CCTV footage. An officer said, “When we combed through the CCTV footage, it was found that Babu and his friend had reached the spot in an auto-rickshaw,” reported the daily.

The auto-rickshaw driver was also questioned in the case and he was informed that the ride was booked online by the boy and his friend. The ride was booked from Ice House — location of the coaching centre — to Chepauk.

In fact, the driver also shared that once they reached their destination and he asked for money, the friend abandoned the boy, who had to pay Rs 40 for the ride.

After the boy finally told his plan to the police officers, they warned him to never repeat this action again and allowed him to go.

Recently, a 20-year-old man in Ghaziabad’s Khoda also faked his own kidnapping to get Rs 2 lakhs for his car. But just like the Chennai boy, his plan was also busted.