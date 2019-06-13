Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

14-Year-Old Girl Complains of Stomach Ache, Doctors Find Over 100 Undigested Bubble Tea Balls

Baffled doctors performed a CT scan which revealed “many unusual spherical shadows in her abdomen.”

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
14-Year-Old Girl Complains of Stomach Ache, Doctors Find Over 100 Undigested Bubble Tea Balls
Baffled doctors performed a CT scan which revealed “many unusual spherical shadows in her abdomen.”
Loading...

Excess of everything is bad, including bubble tea.

A 14-year-old girl in China was hospitalised last month for severe constipation and stomach aches and a CT scan helped doctors find out the culprit: tapioca pearls from bubble tea.

The girl was initially reluctant to reveal what she had eaten but claimed that she had only drank a cup of bubble tea five days before her predicament began, according to an Asia One report.

“The girl, who lived in Zhejiang province, complained of being constipated, not being able to eat, and was suffering from stomachaches. According to Chinese media reports, her parents finally sent her to the hospital on May 28,” the report said.

Baffled doctors performed a CT scan which revealed “many unusual spherical shadows in her abdomen.”

These turned out to be “around a hundred undigested tapioca pearls from bubble tea she had consumed.”

Doctor Zhang Louzhen, who treated the girl, said it would take more than a cup of bubble tea for such a significant amount of pearls to have accumulated in the girl’s abdomen.

The doctor suspected that the girl may have been hiding the truth for fear of punishment from her parents.

The girl has been prescribed some laxatives to relieve her of constipation.

Another doctor issued a warning that bubble tea pearls or boba, which are made out of starch, are actually harder to digest.

There are apprehensions that some stores may add thickeners and preservatives to the pearls.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram