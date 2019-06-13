14-Year-Old Girl Complains of Stomach Ache, Doctors Find Over 100 Undigested Bubble Tea Balls

Excess of everything is bad, including bubble tea.

A 14-year-old girl in China was hospitalised last month for severe constipation and stomach aches and a CT scan helped doctors find out the culprit: tapioca pearls from bubble tea.

The girl was initially reluctant to reveal what she had eaten but claimed that she had only drank a cup of bubble tea five days before her predicament began, according to an Asia One report.

“The girl, who lived in Zhejiang province, complained of being constipated, not being able to eat, and was suffering from stomachaches. According to Chinese media reports, her parents finally sent her to the hospital on May 28,” the report said.

Baffled doctors performed a CT scan which revealed “many unusual spherical shadows in her abdomen.”

These turned out to be “around a hundred undigested tapioca pearls from bubble tea she had consumed.”

Doctor Zhang Louzhen, who treated the girl, said it would take more than a cup of bubble tea for such a significant amount of pearls to have accumulated in the girl’s abdomen.

The doctor suspected that the girl may have been hiding the truth for fear of punishment from her parents.

The girl has been prescribed some laxatives to relieve her of constipation.

Another doctor issued a warning that bubble tea pearls or boba, which are made out of starch, are actually harder to digest.

There are apprehensions that some stores may add thickeners and preservatives to the pearls.