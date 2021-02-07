14-year-old Mohali Boy Sets Record to be Youngest Self-Published Non-Fiction Writer

A class 8th student from Mohali has set a new world record with his first self-published non-fiction book, Explore the New YOU. Prabhsimrat Gill has made it to the Asia Book of Records for being the youngest non-fiction self-published author.

Earlier, he broke the national record for the same in OMG Book of Records, The Tribune said in a report. The book has been international best-seller on Amazon in USA and Canada.

Explore the New YOU talks about values like purpose, goals, beliefs and habits that are essential to achieve success and live with joy and happiness. The first part of the book explains finding meaning and purpose of life. In the second part, the young author talks about ways to set the right goals to have a clear direction, preparing the mental foundation by overcoming fears and building confidence and some key behaviours that accelerate the path to success, the report said.

It was during the lcokdown time that the 14-year-old boy realised the importance of mental health and the idea of inspiring people occurred to him. That is when he compiled his thoughts and solutions in a book. “I want to inspire people to live up to their potential and lead extraordinary lives by reinventing themselves and following their dreams”, Gill was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

He completed writing the first draft of the book in 15 days and in another, he had the refined, edited draft of the book ready. The book became number 1 and the best seller on Amazon.

Gill terms his journey of writing the book as amazing which made him learn to be courageous, ambitious, creative, and open-minded.

His school is extremely happy with his achievement. “I am very happy and proud to see Prabhsimrat as an author. All through his school years at Oakridge I have seen how the elements of our curriculum and our teachers contributed into nurturing his talent. I wish him the very best, he definitely is bringing laurels to our school,” the principal of his school Ramanjit Ghuman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.