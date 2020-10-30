14-Year-Old Russian Girl Put Newborn in Freezer as She Was Scared to Tell Parents About Pregnancy

In a horrifying incident, a 14-year-old girl froze her new-born baby to death after secretly giving birth to him in Russia’s Verkh-Tula village. The teenager said that she was too scared to inform her parents about the pregnancy and childbirth.

The school going teenager Anastasia was able to hide her pregnancy from her parents and teachers and gave birth to the child all alone at her home. The Sun report, quoting 360 TV, says that as per the regional officer named Nadezhda Boltenko, Anastasia’s mother called an ambulance after she heard the screams of her daughter.

According to Nadezhda, the mother heard her daughter moaning with pain at night and assumed that she was suffering from appendicitis. Anastasia bled heavily while giving birth to the baby in her room. She wrapped him in a plastic bag and put him in the freezer at the garage while her father was busy working on the lawn. She informed this to the paramedics on the way to the hospital.

But, by the time it was discovered that the baby was hidden in the freezer, it was too late. The baby couldn’t survive after being locked up in the freezer. The report says that her village is close to the Novosibirsk city in Russia.

Currently, the teenage girl is in a serious condition. An official who is investigating the case called it ‘terrible.’ Russian Investigative Committee official Anastasia Kuleshova informed that the detectives are investigating the circumstances of the infant’s death.

The 16-year-old father of the killed baby was the teenage girl’s partner till this summer. A neighbour of the girl shared that she has once asked the girl’s mother if her daughter is pregnant. However, Anastasia’s mother had shrugged it off then, saying that the girl has just gained weight.

The rate of Russian and US teenage pregnancies are among the highest for developed countries of the world.