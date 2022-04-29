14-Year-Old Uk Student Put In Isolation At School For ‘Extreme Haircut’

Schools are known for their strict rules regarding the uniforms, nails and hairstyles among other aspects for students. However, at times children get inspired by new style trends and get different kinds of haircuts. They also try different styles on their uniforms, but they end up getting punishment at the school.

Something similar happened with a student from England but, surprisingly, this time the child does not seem to be at fault. Charlie, a 14-year-old boy living in Hull, England, has been recently punished by his school for his ‘extreme haircut’.

According to the Mirror, Charlie Deyes, a student of Kingswood Academy in Hull, East Yorkshire, was separated from his fellow students on the first day after the Easter break as his new hairstyle did not meet the school’s uniform policy. In India, this haircut is commonly called the Military cut.

Sam Deyes, mother of Charlie, took her son to the hairdressers on April 24 to change the hairstyle in order to satisfy the school. However, the school again put her son in isolation as the boy’s hair style distracted other pupils, the report added.

According to the Kingswood Academy’s policy a student’s hair needs to be smart and conservative. Extreme hair colours, shaved lines or patterns and coloured hair braids are not permitted.

