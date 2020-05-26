15-feet-long King Cobra Terrifies Villagers in Andhra Pradesh, Released in Nearby Forest

In a shocking incident, a 15-feet-long king cobra was rescued from a village in Andra Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Vishakhapatnam district's Tammadapalli village on Monday. The snake was rescued from the village by forest officers and then released into the Cherukupalli Reserved Forest, news agency ANI reported.

As per the Vishakhapatnam District Forest Officer C Selvam, the snake was spotted by villagers who, in a state of panic, informed the forest officials.

"We received information from the villagers. My team immediately reached the spot along with Wildlife NGO conservation. We rescued the snake and released it in the nearby forest of Cherukupalli," Selvam told ANI.

The officer also said that snakes were a common occurrence in the area. In fact, in the last 18 months, as many as 12 snakes have been found in the Vishakhapatnam region alone.

Names as "Vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2010, King Cobras are considered to be one of the most venomous snakes in the world. There are no known cures to cobra-bite venom. "King cobra can eat other snakes. There is no medicine for cobra snakebite. We use specially trained people for rescuing snakes," Selvam was quoted as saying.

This is not the first snake to grab eyeballs in India recently. This week, the video of a man giving bath to a king cobra also went viral.