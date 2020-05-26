BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

15-feet-long King Cobra Terrifies Villagers in Andhra Pradesh, Released in Nearby Forest

The 15-feet-long King cobra was spotted by villagers in the Vishakhapatnam district | Image credit: ANI

The 15-feet-long King cobra was spotted by villagers in the Vishakhapatnam district | Image credit: ANI

The incident occurred in Vishakhapatnam district's Tammadapalli village on Monday. The snake was rescued by forest officers who released it the Cherukupalli Reserved Forest.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Share this:

In a shocking incident, a 15-feet-long king cobra was rescued from a village in Andra Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Vishakhapatnam district's Tammadapalli village on Monday. The snake was rescued from the village by forest officers and then released into the Cherukupalli Reserved Forest, news agency ANI reported.

As per the Vishakhapatnam District Forest Officer C Selvam, the snake was spotted by villagers who, in a state of panic, informed the forest officials.

"We received information from the villagers. My team immediately reached the spot along with Wildlife NGO conservation. We rescued the snake and released it in the nearby forest of Cherukupalli," Selvam told ANI.

The officer also said that snakes were a common occurrence in the area. In fact, in the last 18 months, as many as 12 snakes have been found in the Vishakhapatnam region alone.

Names as "Vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2010, King Cobras are considered to be one of the most venomous snakes in the world. There are no known cures to cobra-bite venom. "King cobra can eat other snakes. There is no medicine for cobra snakebite. We use specially trained people for rescuing snakes," Selvam was quoted as saying.

This is not the first snake to grab eyeballs in India recently. This week, the video of a man giving bath to a king cobra also went viral.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading