15-Foot Python Swallows a Peacock Whole in Haryana, Terrified Villagers Call Police

Image for representation.

The villagers immediately informed the police and the Forest Department officials, who later reached the spot.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
A peacock fell prey to a giant python who swallowed it near a forest in Haryana''s Yamunanagar district, officials said on Sunday.

People of Jhanda village in Sadhaura block saw that the peacock was caught by the python in the fields near the forest on Saturday and being dragged, the Forest Department officials said.

The villagers called the people around, but by then, the python had swallowed the peacock and disappeared in the forest.

According to an official, the python was said to be around 15 feet in length.


