15-Foot Snake Glides Out of Car Window as Owner Lays Drunk Behind the Wheels
On noticing the intoxicated man, a passerby complained to the firefighters who then arrived to find out the snake crawling out of the car window, trying to escape.
Images tweeted by the Denver Fire Department. (Twitter/ @Denver_Fire)
In a bizarre incident on Sunday, the Denver Fire Department tweeted out photos showing a 15-foot snake slithering out of a four-wheeler, while the owner seems heavily intoxicated.
The department also warned people to not drink and drive.
@Denver_Fire tweeted, "Engine #29 found a party passed out in his car, while his 15ft. snake was crawling out of the driver's side window on to the roof! Don't drink & drive, especially with your pet snake in the car! #BeSmart"
More animal adventures this weekend for the DFD, this time the reptile type. Engine #29 found a party passed out in his car, while his 15ft. snake was crawling out of the driver's side window on to the roof! Don't drink & drive, especially with your pet snake in the car! #BeSmart pic.twitter.com/zxrHVZL65g
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 14, 2019
However, no further information was given out as to what happened to the rescued snake and whether there was any arrest was made.
