15-Foot Snake Glides Out of Car Window as Owner Lays Drunk Behind the Wheels

On noticing the intoxicated man, a passerby complained to the firefighters who then arrived to find out the snake crawling out of the car window, trying to escape.

July 17, 2019
Images tweeted by the Denver Fire Department. (Twitter/ @Denver_Fire)
In a bizarre incident on Sunday, the Denver Fire Department tweeted out photos showing a 15-foot snake slithering out of a four-wheeler, while the owner seems heavily intoxicated.

On noticing the intoxicated man, a passerby complained to the firefighters who then arrived to find out the snake crawling out of the car window, trying to escape.

The department also warned people to not drink and drive.

@Denver_Fire tweeted, "Engine #29 found a party passed out in his car, while his 15ft. snake was crawling out of the driver's side window on to the roof! Don't drink & drive, especially with your pet snake in the car! #BeSmart"

However, no further information was given out as to what happened to the rescued snake and whether there was any arrest was made.

