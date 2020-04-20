15 Pages of Obituaries in Boston Globe Newspaper Show Horrifying Coronavirus Reality in US

A month ago a video went viral on Twitter showing multiple pages of printed obituaries in an Italian newspaper.

The video showed over pages of obituaries of the people who has succumbed to coronavirus. It was a grim reality of the deadly disease currently engulfing the entire planet.

Now, as the US death toll reaches over 41,000, almost double that of Italy's (23,000+) a photo of an American newspaper, The Boston Globe is recreating that grim reality.

With over 15 pages of obituaries in its Sunday issue, it shows how the Massachusetts-based newspaper is grappling with the third largest outbreak in the country where the case toll has hit over 38,000.

15 pages of obituaries in The Boston Globe today. pic.twitter.com/DdcWiy2hvx — Nancy Palmer (@npalmerrothman) April 19, 2020

The sheer numbers made Twitter realize something which the World Health Organization had perhaps been repeating - 'This is not the same as seasonal flu.'





Please look at them. Then try telling yourself why your need to be social was more important than their lives. https://t.co/xbKsgIowSF — kier (@cvptvinmarvel) April 19, 2020





something about seeing virtual tombstones shakes me to my core https://t.co/pUTDZ5vbUP — “️⃤” (@TheNimbusCore) April 19, 2020





this is for all the people out there (many I had to actively avoid today) who think it is "okay" to be socializing in this spring weather (or at any time right now). so many of us are sacrificing so much, I have no words for your ignorance/negligence. https://t.co/be3oMFinfG — myn la (@itsmynla) April 20, 2020

Remember when we were horrified to see this coming out of Italy? https://t.co/60ueNwG7Sy — Thom (@ThomboyD) April 19, 2020

This isn't like the normal flu, this is much worse.



We don't know for sure if we will get a vaccine, we do know how to limit the spread, and test and trace. But that takes a strong federal government. Which we no longer have. https://t.co/JeDN06Vgnf — SupernovaStyle science News (@Supernova_Style) April 20, 2020

The current number of cases in the US has reached 7,70,000.