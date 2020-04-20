BUZZ

1-MIN READ

15 Pages of Obituaries in Boston Globe Newspaper Show Horrifying Coronavirus Reality in US

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

With over 15 pages of obituaries in its Sunday issue, it shows how the Massachusetts-based newspaper is grappling with the third largest outbreak in the country where the case toll has hit over 38,000.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
A month ago a video went viral on Twitter showing multiple pages of printed obituaries in an Italian newspaper.

The video showed over pages of obituaries of the people who has succumbed to coronavirus. It was a grim reality of the deadly disease currently engulfing the entire planet.

Now, as the US death toll reaches over 41,000, almost double that of Italy's (23,000+) a photo of an American newspaper, The Boston Globe is recreating that grim reality.

With over 15 pages of obituaries in its Sunday issue, it shows how the Massachusetts-based newspaper is grappling with the third largest outbreak in the country where the case toll has hit over 38,000.

The sheer numbers made Twitter realize something which the World Health Organization had perhaps been repeating - 'This is not the same as seasonal flu.'




The current number of cases in the US has reached 7,70,000.

