15 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved Why He is Called the King of Bollywood
Happy birthday, King.
Image credits: Reuters
Shah Rukh Khan has a charm of his own. Khan, who started his journey back in 1988, hails from a humble middle-class family and after having spent more than 26 years in the Hindi film industry, he has attained stardom through his determination, hard work, and talent.
Khan, who has given us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.
As the King of Romance turns 53 on Friday, let us relive the witty (and some serious) moments that he has blessed us with during his incredible journey.
1) Helping a prom-goer like a boss
The gentleman that he is.
2) Savagery
3) Bhaiyya sahi-sahi lagao
4) Here's how you dodge dodgy questions
5) When asked about money
In an interview with HuffPost India, when asked about money, SRK being himself said, "Don't be a philosopher or a teacher without being rich, Money is extremely important. Earn it when you can."
6) On a rumour-free career with Bollywood actresses
"I hide my romance in the same place as my money from the income tax."
7) On marrying a Hindu woman - Gauri Khan
Khan narrates a funny incident from his wedding in an interview with Farida Jalal.
Image credits: Elke Pape/ YouTube
8) On Stardom
"I do enjoy being a star. There was a time when I thought... there are times when I still think I'm not big enough a star. I think I would miss being a star. It's like seeing in future and seeing that when I go down on the roads and I'm not able to make people smile when they look at me, which I think is the greatest gift god has given me."
9) On anti-nationalism
SRK spoke about anti-nationalism 2 decades ago during an interview with Farida Jalal.
Image credits: Elke Pape/ YouTube
10) What about linking the Aadhaar?
11) When your dreams come true. Umm
12) Doctor Khan to the rescue
13) On being abused on Twitter
In a podcast, SRK requested Twitterati not to abuse him in capital letters online. He said, "They have reduced gaalis (cuss) to nothing. I feel so bad for gaalis, I want to start an association to help the gaalis on social media.
"Some of the spellings of the gaalis... you have to pronounce u. The feel of the gaali goes away when you use double o."
14) 2+2 is 4 minus 1 that's 3. Quick Maths
15) Like Kareena Kapoor says in Jab We Met, "Main apni favourite hoon."
Happy birthday, King.
