15 Tweets that Capture Elon Musk's Feelings After Overtaking Jeff Bezos as World's Richest Person

Yes, it has happened. Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to become the richest person on Earth.

Thanks to the meteoric rise in Tesla electric automaker company, Musk has a fortune now estimated at more than $180 billion.

"If a team has been winning for too long, they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled, and then they don't win the championship anymore," Musk said at a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

Musk -- and Tesla -- hit his stride in 2020, with the company impressively lifting output in California and Shanghai, breaking ground on new factories, and scoring a series of profitable quarters as its market value soared.

So what was Musk's immediate response to turning the wealthiest person in the world?

"How strange," Musk said on Twitter when informed of the distinction. "Well, back to work..."

Of course, Musk wasn't alone in reacting to the new update in the billionaire world. Twitterati came out armed with memes that, on several occasions, took a cheeky dig at Amazon chief Bezos's reaction to losing the coveted spot.

Here are 15 tweets that perfectly encapsulate Musk's feelings while zooming past Bezos (perhaps in a Tesla).

How strange — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Well, back to work … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

The richest person on this planet wants to live on another planet. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 7, 2021

Hey! Alexa Who is the Richest Men of World..Alexa:- Elon MuskJeff bezos:- pic.twitter.com/5qfNSMHTCU — Rajasthan se hu BC (@dehydration_) January 8, 2021

Mars to Elon Musk before and after becoming richest person in the world: pic.twitter.com/ot0fKo3tGN — Rajasthani Memer (@Meme_Templatss) January 8, 2021

Elon Musk after becoming earth's Richest person pic.twitter.com/4rsdyR6nCA — Neeshantt (@thenishantrana) January 8, 2021

me: alexa who is not the richest person in the world anymorealexa: baap pe mat jaa — Akshar (@AksharPathak) January 8, 2021

Elon Musk after becoming the richest man in the world pic.twitter.com/1lTMS3HXjm — Bollywood Meme Project (@meme_bollywood) January 8, 2021

Coolie No. 1 premiered on Amazon on 25th dec. It took only 14 days for Varun Dhawan to bring down world's richest person. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) January 7, 2021

Only business man who can over take #ElonMusk now pic.twitter.com/bK5QHMuUjE — (@Woh_ladka) January 7, 2021

One of the greatest entrepreneur ever..!@elonmusk the example of the change you wish to see in the world."Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster"#ElonMusk #richestpersoninworld pic.twitter.com/Lf72w9HYP4 — KANNAN (KB) (@imkannanB) January 8, 2021

How Elon Musk is going ahead of all the world’s richest billionaires. All while sharing memes on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/VdKj08JfDo — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 24, 2020

Elon Musk after becoming World's Richest Man pic.twitter.com/RlZzeRKXWl — RickOps (@RickOpsYT) January 7, 2021

"Money isn't everything in life."- Jeff Bezoz — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 7, 2021

#ElonMusk becomes the richest person of world Meanwhile Aliens from mars:- pic.twitter.com/2wSfPhTaki — Kritika (@chal_chal_away) January 8, 2021

A 4.8 per cent rally in Tesla's share price on Thursday took Musk past Bezos, with a net worth of $188.5 billion, 1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017.

(With agency inputs)