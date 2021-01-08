News18 Logo

15 Tweets that Capture Elon Musk's Feelings After Overtaking Jeff Bezos as World's Richest Person

File photo of SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Reuters)

'How strange,' Elon Musk said on Twitter when informed of the distinction. 'Well, back to work...'

Buzz Staff

Yes, it has happened. Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to become the richest person on Earth.

Thanks to the meteoric rise in Tesla electric automaker company, Musk has a fortune now estimated at more than $180 billion.

"If a team has been winning for too long, they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled, and then they don't win the championship anymore," Musk said at a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

Musk -- and Tesla -- hit his stride in 2020, with the company impressively lifting output in California and Shanghai, breaking ground on new factories, and scoring a series of profitable quarters as its market value soared.

So what was Musk's immediate response to turning the wealthiest person in the world?

"How strange," Musk said on Twitter when informed of the distinction. "Well, back to work..."

Of course, Musk wasn't alone in reacting to the new update in the billionaire world. Twitterati came out armed with memes that, on several occasions, took a cheeky dig at Amazon chief Bezos's reaction to losing the coveted spot.

Here are 15 tweets that perfectly encapsulate Musk's feelings while zooming past Bezos (perhaps in a Tesla).

A 4.8 per cent rally in Tesla's share price on Thursday took Musk past Bezos, with a net worth of $188.5 billion, 1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017.

(With agency inputs)


