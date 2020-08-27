15-Year-Old Indian-Origin Girl Invents Cap That Beeps to Ensure Six Feet Social Distancing

The "new normal" due to the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a lot of changes.

Hand sanitizers, face shield, masks, gloves, are a lot more common than ever more, and new devices to ensure people stay safe from the invisible virus is constantly cropping up.

A 15-year-old Indian origin girl in the US, has invented something similar: A cap which ensures social distancing.

Neha Shukla who had applied to the ‘Girls With Impact’ programme in the US that teaches entrepreneurial skills to young girls, devised the invention in her own house.

The reason for Shukla's choice of invention? She felt that people could lose their lives because of a careless mistake and not social distancing correctly.

Even #Nasdaq thinks graduate, Neha, age 15, created an impressive venture -- SIXFEETAPART – a wearable social distance... Posted by Girls With Impact on Friday, July 31, 2020

"I wanted to do something about it and I set out to create a social distancing device that utilises ultrasonic sensors and microprocessors to detect when a person crosses that six-feet detection range and alert the user through vibrating and beeping,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

The cap she invented beeps and vibrates when someone breaches the six-feet perimetre.

“It’s has a microprocessor based device that’s embedded in a hat. Whenever somebody crosses that six feet range, the programme and the microprocessor are alerted,” explained Shukla while describing her device.

“On the inside, there’s an ultrasonic sensor, a microprocessor, a buzzer and a nine-volt battery. I coded a programme that causes these ultrasonic sensors to send out these pulses (ultrasonic waves). Now, when these waves collide with a person within that six-feet detection range, this raw data calculation is converted to a system that it would understand and hence alert the user,” she added.