15-Year-Old Jalandhar Girl Fights Two Mobile Snatchers on Bike in Viral Video

In an act of extreme bravery, a 15-year-old girl fought two bike-borne men, who attacked her with a sharp weapon while attempting to snatch her phone in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Kusum Kumari, a resident of Fatehpuri Mohalla was walking back home when a bike came following her and the pillion rider grabbed her hand, trying to snatch her phone, reports the Tribune.

The CCTV footage shows Kumari, however, resisted and grabbed accused's hand as well and followed him. After a while, she managed to grab him by his t-shirt and dragged him off the bike.

Meanwhile, she was attacked with a datar (a sharp weapon) on her wrist, but that still didn't stop Kumari from chasing the accused.

Few minutes later, passerby intervened and rescued Kumari, getting the phone back to her and the snatcher was held back.

While she was admitted to a private hospital, one of accused, identified as Avinash Kumar (22) alias Ashu, a resident of Begumpura, Basti Danishmanda, was arrested.

Avinash's associate is absconding and a case under Sections 389 B and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC has been registered against him.

Few weeks back, the Punjab Police SIT, probing sacrilege incidents, had arrested seven followers of Dera Sacha Sauda in Faridkot district for their alleged involvement in a 2015 Guru Granth Sahib theft case.

"We have arrested seven persons who are Dera Sacha Sauda followers," said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Ranbir Singh Khatra, who is leading the Special Investigation Team.

The seven accused were allegedly involved in the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara in Faridkot in 2015, as per police investigation.

They were later presented before a local court in Faridkot where five of them were sent to two-day police remand while two were let off when their counsels claimed they had already secured bail in this same case.