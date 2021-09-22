150 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints 'Stolen' In Rajasthan, Scientists Baffled

In 2014, Rajasthan University organized the 9th International Congress on the Jurassic System, where the possibility that dinosaurs once roamed in Rajasthan was discussed, followed by a search of evidence in the hills of Thaiyat village. A team of 20 researchers confirmed their theory when they found dinosaur footprints there.

In a surprising turn of events, this ground-breaking discovery seems to have vanished mysteriously. The dinosaur footprints, almost 150 million old, were allegedly stolen from Rajasthan’s hilly region of Thaiyat.

Another aspect that makes the incident interesting is that the alleged theft occurred about a month ago, but the officials got to know about the rare footprints missing recently, reports Dainik Bhaskar.

Dhirendra Kumar Pandey, the explorer involved in the unearthing of the footprints, was informed by one of his students that the footprints are not at their spot anymore. Pandey stated that arduous efforts are being made to locate the whereabouts of the footprints. He also expressed his disappointment at the authorities for not taking suitable measures to protect such a great discovery.

“It is a matter of great concern that these footprints have disappeared. I was among the team when the footprints were discovered seven years ago. Ashish Modi, the administrative officer of the area, was also unaware of this mishap. Such a huge discovery has disappeared, and it needs immediate investigation,” Narayan Das Inkhia, groundwater scientist in Jaisalmer, told Dainik Bhaskar.

The footprints were among the rare discoveries that were made in eight countries, including India. The three fat-fingered print was almost 30 cm long and indicated that the dinosaurs were around three meters in height. According to the researchers’ analysis, the Eubrontes genesis belonged to the Theropods, which were a bipedal group of dinosaurs.

According to the researchers, there are several other footprints in the neighbouring regions but are buried in the hills, except the two footprints that have now gone missing.

