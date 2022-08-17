1500 Students Recite Entire Bhagavad Gita in Texas, Make it into Guinness Book of World Records

Nurturing the roots of Hindu culture in a foreign land, over 1,500 students chanted Bhagavad Gita shlokas along with 700 trained fluent readers at the ‘Gita Sahasragala’ event. Organised by Avadhoota Datta Peetham in Dallas, Texas on August 13, 2022, the students scripted history.

This was deemed a historic moment because the event set the Guinness book of world records. The people have been practising for this record for almost a year now. The event was organised in the presence of Sri Ganapathy Sachchindanand Swamiji at Allen Event Center.

After the mass chanting, a representative of the Guinness World Records presented the world record for the “Largest simultaneous Hindu text recital” to Swamiji. Also, following the event, the Mayor of the City of Frisco proclaimed August 13, 2022, as “Gita Sahasragala Day”.

Swamiji is the founder of the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple (KSHT) in Frisco and he established the “Gita Mahayajna” program meaning “Gita-The Great Offering.” The aim is to teach its proper Sanksrit recitation and memorisation.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, a nine-year-old boy created a Guinness World Record by reciting 700 shlokas of Bhagavad Gita in just 64 minutes. Dwij Gandhi hails from the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad. He started studying the holy book during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said: “When the lockdown was announced, I was seven. I always had a deep interest in the Geeta, and I decided to give it a go.” He was ably supported by his family members in his efforts. Dwij wants to become a scientist when he grows up. His mother told New18 Gujarati, “When Dwij was still a child, we wanted him to do something different from his friends.”

Last year, a six-year-old girl from Odisha has made it to India Book of Records by chanting 108 spiritual mantras within 24 minutes and 50 seconds. D Sai Shreyansi from Jagatsinghpur district is the granddaughter of prominent educationist Rashmi Ranjan Mishra of Taradapada village.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here