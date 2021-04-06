Prison Break: 16 Inmates Escape from Jodhpur Jail After Throwing Chilli Powder in Guards’ Eyes

Sixteen prisoners of Phalodi sub-jail here escaped on Monday night after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of the guards, police said. An operation has been launched to nab the escapees, who are mostly facing charges of murder and drug trafficking.

Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Anil Kayal said that the prisoners fled after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of the guards when they were being lodged in their barracks after dinner at about 8.30 PM. “We have roped in various police teams to search them", said Kayal adding that all the routes in the area have been sealed.

Out of the escaped prisoners, three hail from Bihar while the rest are all from Phalodi, Baap and Lohawat areas of Jodhpur. Most of the inmates were lodged in jail after being booked in Narcotic NDPS cases and some have been booked for murder charges, reports said.

A similar incident had taken place a couple years ago in Delhi. A murder convict had escaped from the police custody with the help of his associates, who threw chilli powder in the eyes of the police personnel accompanying the prisoner during a hospital visit in central Delhi, and it led to the suspension of three policemen. The cops fired four rounds to stop him but he managed to escape, the officer said. Sources claimed that one round was also fired by the miscreants.

Similarly, a woman was arrested a few months ago for throwing chili powder at police to help her son flee. One Deepak Chavhan from Ambujwadi area of suburban Malwani, an accused in an attempt to murder case who has been externed from the city, had come back home. As the cops tried to question him for illegal entry in the city, his mother Meera Chavan threw chili powder at the police. Taking advantage of the situation, Deepak escaped, but he was arrested later.