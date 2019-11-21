Take the pledge to vote

16-Year-Old Arrested for Smuggling Drugs across Borders Using Remote-Control Car

Authorities say the car would have had to make multiple trips to transport the drugs

Associated Press

Updated:November 21, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
16-Year-Old Arrested for Smuggling Drugs across Borders Using Remote-Control Car
Representative Image. (Reuters)

California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that the boy was arrested Sunday near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

Border patrol agents say they believe someone on the south of the U.S.-Mexico border was able to slip the car filled with drugs through a gap in the fencing and then drive it to the teen waiting on the other side.

Authorities say an agent found the boy hiding near the border Sunday with a toy car and 50 packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 55 pounds (25 kilograms).

Authorities say the car would have had to make multiple trips to transport the drugs.

