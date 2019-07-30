16-Year-Old Fortnite World Champ Made More Money Than Tiger Woods Did in 2019 Masters Tournament
Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, won $3 million (approx Rs 20 crore) as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion.
Image credits: Epic Games via AP.
All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.
Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, won $3 million (approx Rs 20 crore) as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion.
The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
That payout is more than Tiger Woods made for winning the 2019 Masters Tournament.
Giersdorf, who goes by "Bugha" in the gamer world, says "words can't explain it."
Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals.
The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.
In the second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.
The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway.
They'll split the $3 million prize.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel is Offering Free Calls And Extra Data to Customers in Flood Affected Districts of Assam
- ByteDance Making Its Own Smartphone after Striking Deal with Manufacturer, Smartisan
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai
- Government Yet to Set Deadline for Automakers to Move to EVs: Nirmala Sitharaman