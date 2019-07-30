Take the pledge to vote

16-Year-Old Fortnite World Champ Made More Money Than Tiger Woods Did in 2019 Masters Tournament

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, won $3 million (approx Rs 20 crore) as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion.

Associated Press

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
16-Year-Old Fortnite World Champ Made More Money Than Tiger Woods Did in 2019 Masters Tournament
Image credits: Epic Games via AP.
All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, won $3 million (approx Rs 20 crore) as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion.

The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

That payout is more than Tiger Woods made for winning the 2019 Masters Tournament.

Giersdorf, who goes by "Bugha" in the gamer world, says "words can't explain it."

Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals.

The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.

In the second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.

The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway.

They'll split the $3 million prize.

