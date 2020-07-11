17-Year-Old Assamese Singing Sensation's Demise is Breaking the Internets' Heart

In an unfortunate turn of events, a Rishab Dutta, 17-year-old, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday July 9. He had become an internet sensation after his music videos had gone viral on the internet.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the boy belonging to Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia District, was suffering from of Aplastic Anemia. He was diagnosed with the disease two years ago, in this condition the body stops producing sufficient new blood cells.

After his death, his singing videos have resurfaced on the internet. In the videos that are being widely shared on social media, Rishab is crooning to ‘Kabira’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and ‘Achha Chalta Hoon’ from multi-starrer movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The comments on both the posts are heartfelt with people expressing their grief over his death. Many users have also commented saying that he will finally be free of history pain.

As reported, Rishab enjoyed a good number of followers on social media after he started singing while undergoing his treatment at the Christian Medical College in Vellore and later at another private hospital in Bengaluru. According to his loved ones, Rishab wanted to take up singing as his profession.

Many people across the country had made donations for his treatment. Various NGOs and media outlets too had tried raising money for the talented singer’s treatment. Furthermore, the state government too had given a sum of Rs 50,000 in October last year for his bone marrow transplant.





