A 17-year-old youngster from Mohali has earned the moniker Green Hero because of his dedication to planting saplings. Maitreya Grylls is not your regular teenager who spends his weekends on fun outings. His Sundays are devoted to picking up saplings from the Punjab Forest Department nursery and planting them wherever he can. “I plant in the vicinity of people’s homes so that they can water them. My pocket money goes into plants, but when I realise that I am doing the right thing and that the right people are joining me, I feel happy," says Maitreya. He started realising the importance of pure air when his asthma would be in control if he went to his grandparents’ house in Chandigarh.

Tracing back how this journey started, this eco-warrior adds: “The awareness started during the mountain treks I used to go on with my parents. I realised how the green cover was depleting all around and my father nudged me to think of what can be done about it.

I see how Mohali doesn’t get as much rain as the much greener Chandigarh. So my first step is vigorous plantation. I also asked my friends to take a Green Pledge on social media and have several ideas for my local MLA as well. Later I would like to join some NGO working in this direction. Currently I am also working on a book based on my trekking experiences and my cause for the environment. All the anecdotes that my parents pushed me to write down during our vacations will soon be out as a book.”

The teen was so inspired by adventurer Bear Grylls that he took his last name. “I thrived on the thrill of surviving during trekking but his show is a fight for survival," he says.

Expressing his love for the hills, the teenager says: “I was 10 when I started trekking. Getting away from Delhi to the hills felt so good that I knew in my heart I had to do something for the hills. I would like to study environmental sciences in my future courses."

Saying that it’s high time everyone took up climate change seriously, Maitreya says: “Though a few of my peers understand, most 20-year-olds are busy in partying and cracking competitive exams. With the UN declaring Code Red, it is all coming to an end very soon unless we do something to save our planet."

