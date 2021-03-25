17-Year-Old Teenager Pretends to Be 43 After Cops Pull Him Over For Driving

Teenagers taking their parents’ car for a spin without a license is a common problem that can have serious consequences. When caught, most of the teenagers come up with unusual excuses-like quoting a fake emergency to lying to be an adult to get out of the situation and one such bizarre incident took place in Greater Manchester when a 17-year-old pretended to be 43 years after being pulled over by the cops.

A teenager driving without a license was pulled over by police on the M60 motorway in Great Manchester and the clever young adult came up with the most unconvincing excuse when he tried to pretend to be a 43-years-old.

As per LADbible, the 17-year-old was driving in an Audi on the motorway when he was stopped by the officers and upon questioning, he tried to play it off as being more than twice his age. But the act had to soon drop as his trick didn’t work following which he was detained and the car was taken away.

Greater Manchester Police’s traffic team shared the amusing incident on Twitter on March 24, where they wrote: “Stopped above the M60 motorway in Stockport by #XT41. Driver who was 17 tried to claim he was actually 43 years old. Nope not falling for that one, true details passed and he will be reported. Vehicle seized."

While the rest of the details of the incident are unknown currently, the episode left the internet in splits and the post attracted a lot of hilarious comments.

One of the wittiest comments underneath the post reads when a person shared, he did the same ‘all the time.’ He wrote he is 52 but claims to be 17 and it doesn’t work for him either. In the end he wrote, ‘Your cops are good.’ A few of the users wrote the incident made them laugh.

