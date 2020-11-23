17-year-old YouTuber Crashes Father's Rs 25 Crore Pagani Huayra Supercar, Escapes With Fractured Arm

A teenage YouTube creator escaped with minor injuries after he was involved in a car accident aboard his dad's expensive car. What made matters worse was that the vehicle is a limited one-off make from a premium luxury supercar maker.

According to local reports, 17-year-old Gauge Gillian took his father’s Pagani Huayra Roadster out for a spin in Texas, US. During the drive, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Luckily none including the driver was seriously hurt. However, the Pagani was left in a wreck.

The car’s front wheels were torn apart while the driver’s door smashed and ripped away from the body. Every airbag in the car was deployed and destroyed. So by all means it must have been a pretty terrible impact.

The Huyara, like most high-end supercars, is completely built from carbon fibre. Photos from the crash scene show the front end of shattered upon impact.

The teenager posted a video where he said that he had suffered a fractured arm in the accident. He went on to appreciate the Pagani supercar and called it very powerful. He also detailed how he met with the accident.

However, he took down the video that was shot after the accident happened.

Watch the video here:

Through the video, we get to know that Gillian was accompanied by his friend Zach. They were driving at a speed of around 64 kmph.

The driver lost control of the car just as started accelerating. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into the tree. Due to the impact, Gillian’s friend Zach suffered injuries to his collar bone and tongue.

Gillian said that people like him who drive these cars sometimes forget how powerful the vehicles can actually be. Zach also shared his version of the incident and how it was for him to experience it first-hand.

Both the friends are currently recovering at their homes and Gillian is on a break from social media for some time.