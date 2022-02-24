170 Million-year-old Fossil of Flying Dinosaur 'Pterosaur' Discovered in Scotland

Scientists have uncovered a 170 million-year-old prehistoric flying dinosaur in Scotland’s Isle of Skye giving a glimpse into the wild Jurassic period. The near-complete fossil reveals a prehistoric flying reptile that is “the largest of its kind ever discovered from the Jurassic period,” according to the National Museum of Scotland. In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, the National Museum of Scotland said that the fossil is identified as a pterosaur and will be analysed further. The fossil was discovered in 2017 by Amelia Penny, a PhD student at The University of Edinburgh, while she was on a field trip in the Isle of Skye in remote northwestern Scotland. According to the National Museum of Scotland, Penny spotted the pterosaur’s jaw protruding from rocks. A recent study of the pterosaur fossil has been published in the Current Biology Journal.

The study mentions that the new preserved three-dimensional skeleton from the Middle Jurassic of Scotland has been assigned to a new genus and species: Dearc sgiathanach. It is a Gaelic name (pronounced jark ski-an-ach), which translates as a winged reptile, reported the National Museum of Scotland. Researchers also found that the wingspan of the newly discovered fossil is estimated to be more than 2.5 metres. The bone histology of the pterosaur fossil has revealed that it was a juvenile-subadult still actively growing when it died, making it the largest known Jurassic pterosaur represented by a well-preserved skeleton.

A press release by the University of Edinburgh mentions that the CT scans of the skull of the pterosaur have revealed large optic lobes, which indicate that Dearc would have had good eyesight. Lead author of the study and PhD student Natalia Jagielska, said in a statement, “Dearc is a fantastic example of why palaeontology will never cease to be astounding. Pterosaurs preserved in such quality are exceedingly rare and are usually reserved to select rock formations in Brazil and China.”

Talking about her recent study, Jagielska added that to achieve flight, pterosaurs had hollow bones with thin bone walls, making their remains incredibly fragile and unfit to preserve for millions of years. “And yet our skeleton, ~160 million years on since its death, remains in almost pristine condition, articulated and almost complete. Its sharp fish-snatching teeth still retaining a shiny enamel cover as if he were alive mere weeks ago.”

