178 People With the Same Name Unite in Japan to Set Guinness World Record

Over the weekend, a brand-new Guinness World Record was made for the largest gathering of individuals with the same name. At an auditorium in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighbourhood, as many as 178 people going by the name Hirokazu Tanaka assembled. 164 Martha Stewarts, who came together in the United States in 2005, formerly held the title. Individuals of many ages and socioeconomic backgrounds attended the event.

The Guinness World Records adjudicator announces that they have set a new record, and the crowd erupts into applause. A video of this record-breaking event has gone viral. The Guinness World Records Japan’s official Twitter handle posted this video on Saturday, and since then it has had over nine lakh views and more than 38,000 likes.

Before setting the record on his third attempt, 53-year-old Hirokazu Tanaka, a corporate employee from Tokyo, had failed two previous attempts. The Tanakas attempted to defeat the Stewarts twice before, most recently in 2017 when only 87 people came up.

According to the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, Tanaka became curious about people who had the same name as him after reading about baseball prodigy Hirokazu Tanaka in 1994. The “Hirokazu Tanaka campaign” was subsequently created after he identified others with the same name. The Tanakas had “set an example of silliness,” he told The Guardian, adding, “I never expected we would achieve such a ridiculous record.”

The men, who were dressed in matching T-shirts bearing their names, remained seated in a crowded theatre for five minutes as required by Guinness until a representative from the organisation announced a new record. The gathering’s youngest Hirokazu Tanaka was three years old, while the oldest attendee was eighty. To attend the event, one person travelled all the way from Hanoi, Vietnam to Japan. To distinguish themselves, each individual in the group was given an alias based on their interests, work, or favourite food, with the founding Tanaka designated as “Semi-Leader.”

The world record endeavour was originally scheduled for 2020 to correspond with the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, however, it was deferred because of the coronavirus pandemic, just like the Games.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here