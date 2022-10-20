18-Year-Old Mexico Woman, Harassed For Leaked Intimate Pics, Turns Adult Star

An OnlyFans model was harassed at the age of 13 when her ex-boyfriend leaked her explicit photos, leading her classmates to harass her. However, the girl turned her life around by becoming an adult model.

Gaby Gardez, 18, is now one of Mexico’s most popular adult models on the NSFW platform and has already built a great life for herself with an expensive car, with her earnings from modelling. However, according to The Sun, it wasn’t easy for the OnlyFans model to build this life as the trauma of revenge porn and harassment had taken over her and it took time for her to heal from it.

