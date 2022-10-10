18-year-old Wins Rs 10,000 After Devouring Massive 'Maharaja Thali' in Guwahati

Nicolas Kipgen, an 18-year-old from Manipur, visited a shopping mall at Guwahati last week with no idea of what was about to go down. He came across a challenge to finish a meal in a stipulated time. The catch? Dubbed the ‘Maharaja Thali’, it consists of two pieces of naan, a plate of spicy tandoori wings, a bowl of Afghani chicken, a plate of chicken 65, a glass of sweetened lassi, chach, mojito, four bowls of raita and two kinds of dessert. The time to finish all of this is a mere 45 minutes. The winner gets to go home with Rs 10,000.

It wasn’t really hunger that tempted Nicolas to take up the challenge, but the challenge itself. Since the launch of the eating joint, many people have tried and failed at it. “I took the challenge as it excited me. I completed the entire course of Maharaja Thali in 28 minutes and 30 seconds. The biryani was yummy and I felt great,” Nicholas said.

Akash Hazarika, owner of the outlet, was elated on Nicholas’ achievement. “I am super happy that someone succeeded at the challenge and in such little time,” he said.

“I did not expect that a young boy would complete the challenge, and using a spoon. We crowned him for his achievement. He asked for an ice cream after finishing all the food in the thali. Now we have the Bullet challenge. Here the list is more exhaustive and the duration is of 60 minutes. One who completes it gets to drive away with a Bullet bike. If this is done then we will launch the Thar Challenge,” Hazarika said.

Such eating contests are not new in India. For instance, in January, Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda saw a fun event being held where a police official ate a whopping 60 ‘puris’ in one sitting and won the “Bada Khana” contest held in the Reserve Police Line of Gonda.

The ‘Bada Khana’ contest was held before the passing out parade of the new police recruits and the competition is an old one in which the new and the old policemen enjoy a meal together. As part of this contest, those who eat the most number of puris are honoured.

