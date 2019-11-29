Take the pledge to vote

18,000-Year-Old Frozen 'Puppy' Discovered in Near-perfect Condition in Siberia

A two-month-old canine from 18,000 years back has been discovered in the near-perfect preserved condition in the Siberian permafrost.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 29, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
18,000-Year-Old Frozen 'Puppy' Discovered in Near-perfect Condition in Siberia
Image for representation purpose only. | Puppy image credits: Centre for Palaeogenetics @CpgSthlm / Twitter.

The Siberian permafrost is known to spit out frozen treasures from time to time.

From specimens of the woolly mammoth to a 42,000-year-old foal and even an ancient wolf head, the permafrost is a treasure trove of ancient life forms frozen into eternity.

Now, a two-month-old canine from 18,000 years back has been discovered in the near-perfect preserved condition in the Siberian permafrost.

The canine has its whiskers, eyelashes, nose, and milk teeth intact, revealed a report in Daily Mail.

While researchers are not sure if it is an Ice Age dog or wolf, they opine it could be a species, which is an intermediate as one evolved into the other, the report added.

Unfortunately, tests have drawn a blank to its species as of now. The pup was found in summer 2018 in a lump of frozen ground near the Indigirka River, close to Yakutsk, the world’s coldest city. The pup appeared to be snarling.

Researchers have not been able to zero in on a cause of death, but said that the pup did not appear to be in distress, the report revealed.

Samples from the ancient canine were sent to the Swedish Centre for Palaeogenetics (CPG) in order to establish whether it was a wolf cub or dog.

According to the report, the Swedish scientists confirmed that the animal was 18,000 years old but added, "So far, we have sequenced it's genome to 2X coverage but we still can't say if it’s a wolf or a dog."

The report further added that the puppy has been named Dogor, which in the local Yakut dialect means a friend.

