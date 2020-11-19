'18th Century Wants its Misogyny Back': Woman Questions Girls Over Cooking, Netizens School Her

In conventional societies which follow traditional practices, the expectation is that men should earn money while women are supposed to stay at home and take care of the family.

For ages, feminists have taken a stand against this thinking and have argued that roles should not be divided on the basis of gender. So, it is understandable why a tweet that is questioning women on their cooking skills has sparked controversy, with people calling it out for sexism.

A user named Daniya sparked outrage on Twitter when she tweeted, “Girls learning more makeup than cooking these days, Will your husband eat concealer and contour palette ??”

The assumption that women are the ones who are supposed to cook for their husbands did not sit well with many people.

A popular Twitter handle named Swati Khanna gave a witty response to Daniya’s tweet. She said that concealers and contours are expensive so she would not let her husband eat those too. “Let him starve if he can't even cook for himself,” she added.

Another person named De Ara Torres also schooled this woman on gender equality and said that perhaps women should look for a husband who can take care of himself and not depend on the woman.

The user asked Daniya to “give up this middle age way of thinking.”

Neha, another commenter, told Daniya that there is no relation between cooking food and applying make-up. She stated, “cooking is a self-sustaining skill that all people, regardless of their sex or gender should be well versed in.”

A Twitter user said that the stereotypes are so deeply ingrained in our society that we cannot fathom the husband cooking.

In fact, not only women, men also countered the visibly sexist tweet. A man shared a picture of a dish that he was cooking and replied, “Not really, I know few recipes.”

Another man replied sarcastically that “the 18th century called, they want their misogyny and gender roles back.”

We hope Daniya learnt a bit more about gender equality now.