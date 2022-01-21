19-Year-Old British Girl is Making Lakhs By Organising Stranger's Wardrobes

All of us have known or met people who place tidiness above everything. Any disarrangement or untidiness irks them to the core. But who thought that the habit of organising wardrobes and closets could fetch you money? Yes, a British girl is earning money by decluttering the closets of strangers. Putting her organising skills to work, Ella McMahon, 19, is making good money each month.

Ella McMahon, who lives in Leicester, England, always loved keeping things neat and decorated. Now, she spends 9 hours a day only in colour coordinating and decorating wardrobes. Not just that, through this work, the 19-year-old has collected enough money for her house deposits while studying in university.

Ella started this business at the age of 19.

Ella McMahon is a fashion designing student. She prefers to decorate the house in a designer’s way and according to her course. She claims to be obsessed with staying organised.

She says that she is passionate about staying organised. Her friends used to tease her often for being so particular about tidiness, but she has now made a lucrative business out of it. It takes around 3 hours for Ella to organise a wardrobe neatly and she charges Rs 200-250 for an hour. Ella got this business idea while decorating her wardrobe and the wardrobe of friends.

Ella earns more than 6 lakhs annually.

Ella is earning Rs 50,000 comfortably from this side gig in a month and her annual earning is above 6 lakhs. With the money made from her business, she has also made the down payment of her house. Ella says that she has 20 regular clients, who come to her every 2 weeks. She says that this work is very satisfying for her. She also keeps sharing videos on social media about it.

