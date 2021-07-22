19-year-old Chicago Woman Discovers Her Heart Lies On The Wrong Side Of Chest

A 19-year-old Chicago-based woman was left shocked to know that her heart is located on the wrong side of her chest. The woman named Clarie Mack underwent a chest x-ray in June as she was suffering from a persistent cough for two months. During the check-up, the doctors spotted something unusual in her chest leaving her in a state of shock. The doctor found out that she was suffering from a lung infection. However, they soon discovered that her heart is on the right side of her chest instead of the left side. This condition is called dextrocardia in medical terms which is very rare. Less than one per cent of the entire population of the world suffer from this, however, it is usually not life-threatening and Clarie does not need any medical assistance at present. She originally shared her story on TikTok and it has gone viral on the internet.

While her video has garnered over three million views, she said in the video that the doctor was so confused and started laughing as she could not believe it. She is quoted by News.com as saying: “My dad was really freaked out by it and my mum thought it was hilarious that I didn’t find out until now." Clarie hadn’t ever had a chest X-ray so she couldn’t know that her heart was reversed. She also shared the pictures of her X-ray on TikTok.

This is not the first time that such medical anomaly has been discovered. Earlier, a woman from West Bengal was reported to discover after 30 years that she is a man. She was even married for nine years. While her appearance is like a woman, uterus and ovaries have been absent since birth and she has also never experienced menstruation.

She got to learn about this shocking news during her visit to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital in Birbhum to have her abdominal pain checked. After conducting Karyotyping test, doctors discovered that her chromosome complement was ‘XY’ and not ‘XX’as found in females.

